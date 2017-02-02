Hamas terrorists attack prison guards

Two prison guards were attacked on Wednesday by Hamas terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The attacks took place at the Nafha Prison and the Ketziot Prison.

In both cases, the terrorists used a screwdriver and lightly wounded the guards, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

The first case occurred in the morning hours on Wednesday in the Nafha Prison, and the terrorist was immediately moved to solitary confinement.

On Wednesday evening, during the counting of prisoners in Ketziot, a guard was attacked by one prisoner while other terrorists tried to start a riot. The guards were able to quell the riots.

The Israel Prison Service said that there are considerable efforts by Hamas leaders to try to destabilize the atmosphere in the prisons and attack the guards, adding that any such attempt will be met with a heavy hand.