Head of IDF Haredi Integration Dep't heckled at Rachel's Tomb

Major Amir Vaknin, the head of the department for integration of haredim in the IDF, was heckled at Rachel's Tomb by haredi extremists Wednesday.

Vaknin had come there together to pray with his colleagues from the department. As soon as a number of extremist haredim identified him they began shouting at the group and asked them to leave.

"Get out of here. We want to learn Torah in holiness and purity," said one of the haredi men.

Two weeks ago there was a hearing in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense committee on the matter of the incitement against haredi soldiers. Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan (Jewish Home) condemned the expressions of incitement and revealed that there will soon be a discussion on the matter with his participation in the Attorney General's office:

"One of the most difficult problems is that our freedom of expression has become freedom of incitement with regard to haredi soldiers. The expansive umbrella of freedom of expression that the Justice Department has used until today is quite wide, perhaps too wide."

He said "Pertaining to my request, a date has been set for a hearing with the Attorney General to examine whether we have not been too lenient in defining freedom of expression and could have stopped incendiary statements. Today everyone knows that when it comes to haredi incitement, statements become deeds. I strongly hope the Attorney General will decide to curtail freedom of speech on this issue because these are not abstract statements but rather an attack on haredi soldiers and those who recruit them."