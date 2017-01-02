Trump's UN Ambassador pledges to block anti-Israel actions at UN

US Ambassador to the UN phones Israeli counterpart and promises to block anti-Israel actions at UN.

Nikki Haley, recently confirmed as the new US Ambassador to the United Nations, in a telephone conversation with her Israeli counterpart, Ambassador Danny Danon, pledged to block anti-Israel actions undertaken by the UN, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Ambassador Haley phoned Danon on Monday to state that America's "ironclad support" for Israel remains strong under President Donald Trump, and that as the US Ambassador to the UN she would block anti-Israel actions such as the resolution passed by the UN Security Council last month which declared all Jewish presence over the 1949 armistice lines to be illegal.

Haley criticized the Obama Administration's abstention during the vote on the Security Council resolution, which allowed the resolution to pass. She called the abstention "a terrible mistake."

"I will not go to New York and abstain when the UN seeks to create an international environment that encourages boycotts of Israel," Haley said on Jan. 18. "I will never abstain when the United Nations takes any action that comes in direct conflict with the interests and values of the United States."