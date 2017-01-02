Commander of Gaza expulsion: The Left is deluding people

General (Res.) Gershon HaKohen, who commanded the 2005 Gaza disengagement, in which every Jew living in the Gaza Strip was forcefully expelled from their homes by the government of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, sharply criticized the Amona evacuation and attacked the left-wing organizations acting against Amona.

In a Radio South interview HaKohen said that "there is no place for another eviction of Jews and anybody who thinks that way like 'Generals for Israel's security' [ a campaign of former army officers calling for an evacuation of communities in Judea and Samaria] doesn't understand what is going on in this area, since the State of Israel cannot defend itself within the Green Line borders.

"The residents of Judea and Samaria are protecting Tel Aviv. This is a national interest of the first order because there is no possibility for Israel to exist on the coastal plain alone, " added haKohen.

He added that "if we leave we will have shootings on Road 6 and mortars on Ben Gurion airport and the IDF will not be able to perform operations on a daily basis."

HaKohen referred to the ramifications of the evacuations and stated that "things have changed. Hamas is shooting from Gaza and now the Jewish nation understands the threats better, thank G-d. If Hamas had any sense they would have waited 20 or 30 years and lulled us into a sense of security. Israelis must understand that the left is irresponsible and is deluding them."