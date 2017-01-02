'The hardest thing is removing kids from where they grew up'

MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli speaks of the tragedy of expelling children from the homes in which they were born in Amona.

Arutz Sheva interviewed Jewish Home faction head MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli who is accompanying the events in Amona and spent the last difficult night with the residents and their supporters.

Mualem-Rafaeli described how she had decided to focus on the pain of the families being evicted from their homes and not on the success of the Regulation Law or the failure to include clause 7 which would have allowed the law to apply retroactively to Amona.

"On the one hand there is great support here [for residents] and on the other hand there is a huge protest over the superfluous destruction of the community. It was possible and right to regulate this community as well."

Don't you think you should have insisted on including clause 7 in the law and pressured Minister Kahlon into supporting it? Even without that clause the Attorney-General didn't support the regulation law and at present the anger is focused on the Jewish Home party?

All along we worked closely with the Amona people. We tried from different angles to attack this point but we didn't succeed. This will not affect the strategic change we are effecting in the judicial system and in the government with regard to Judea and Samaria, it will not prevent our unremitting struggle against the statement which the Prime Minister is still not retracting about a two-state solution which would mean a terrorist state in the heart of Israel.

Our protest will be heard loud and clear but it will all be in the realm of the legitimate, as that is what the leadership requested here. All the efforts of the media to present things as if there is violence here will fail, there is no violence here.

What are the youth saying in Amona?

They are in great pain and they are blaming us for failing in the long run. Bezalel [Smotrich], myself, Motti [Yogev] and Uri [Ariel] are discussing the changes with them and in some things we agree with them. Its unthinkable that the Knesset passes a law and the Supreme Court disqualifies it. There cannot be a situation where at the height of the activity of a right-wing government a community is demolished even if the decision was taken before we came to the government.

Even though I agree with them I want to look at the big picture which takes into account the changes in the government's attitude towards Judea and Samaria.

Are there housing solutions for the residents?

Mualem's voice breaks as she describes the fact there may be technical solutions for the residents but "the hardest thing is the eviction and leaving the house and the difficult procedure of removing kids, of any age from the place where they grew up and built their lives for twenty years."