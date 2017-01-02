'You should be gassed for what you say on this campus'

A Jewish student studying at the Beloit College in Wisconsin, US, found a swastika drawn on a whiteboard outside his room last Wednesday. On Friday — International Holocaust Remembrance Day — he found a swastika and note reading, “Kike, you should be gassed for what you say & do on this campus. Be worried."

Beloit President Scott Bierman sent out a school-wide email saying, “Our campus cannot operate with ‘business as usual’ at this moment,” and calling on all faculty and students to “help each other understand the forces of racism, misogyny, xenophobia and how they can be countered.”

The incident is part of a growing number of anti-Semitic incidents which have occurred recently on North American campuses including a giant swastika drawn in the snow of Canada's Mount Allison University.