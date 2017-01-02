Liberman orders: Destroy Amona agricultural land

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman decided to uproot Amona's agricultural areas despite their not being included in the court order.

Police forces began this morning (Wednesday) entering the fortified houses in Amona.

Police said several officers were attacked with a substance that caused a burning sensation and required treatment. A Border Policeman who refused to carry out orders was removed from the area, and a number of young people were arrested after confrontation with police.

Defense Minister Liberman visited the city of Ariel, where he said "my heart is with the settlers in Amona. We all feel compassion and understanding toward their quiet protest, which is natural. In a democracy the fundamental right of residents is that of protest and I hope the protest continues to remain within the bounds of the law.

"I expect from everyone a bit of compassion and understanding toward the settlers, and also from the settlers - despite the pain and anger - to keep the rules of the game, the rules of conduct, as we expect'', said the Defense Minister.