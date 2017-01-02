'We didn't even wait for the Supreme Court ruling'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) spoke with Arutz Sheva on Wednesday regarding Amona's destruction and her party's involvement in government decisions.

"We, at least, the 'Jewish Home,' were always very true and straight - both the MKs and the ministers," Shaked said. "We worked with the residents during the entire long road, and hid nothing.The residents thought of using the Absentee Property Law, a plan which we thought would work.

"Today we feel the awful pain of the expulsion, but we know that because of Amona, the entire settlement movement will be in a better place.

"It's a very difficult day when families are expelled from their homes, and we need to deal with an unnecessary expulsion, but I hope the amazing Amona residents, who have fought such a worthy battle, will walk together with us, hand in hand, in order to find an appropriate Plan B, which will allow the town to remain on its mountaintop. These residents are great heroes, who have fought hard to regulate all Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

"I would like to remind everyone that the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the subject of the Absentee Property Laws, and we still hope the draft plan for Amona's relocation will be approved.

"Our goal was to move Amona to adjacent plots, and we worked very hard to accomplish that.

"We have an absurd situation in which the government is expelling Amona's residents and destroying the town, without even waiting to hear the Supreme Court's decision.... If we were not in the government, the Regulation Law would never have passed, and the government would not have passed any of the policy decisions which help to regulate the settlements.

"In order to change the direction of such a large ship, we need to end the legal fight against the leftist organizations. It's not something that happens in one day. We're in the middle of the process, and I really hope we'll manage to finish it.

"We're the ones being criticized, because we're the ones closes to those complaining. It's like in a family - you scream at those who are closes to you. But I want to emphasize the 'regulation basket' - all the policy decisions we've made. Even if, G-d forbid, the law does not pass, we will still have made a significant difference to the status of homes in Judea and Samaria.

"The Cabinet has decided to return to 'normal' building policies, and normalize the lives of Judea and Samaria residents... I want to believe that these new homes which have been approved signal a return to normal life.

"G-d willing, in the coming months, we will see more and more building in Judea and Samaria. And like I said - maybe Amona will also remain on its mountain. And if not, we will make a new, blossoming, town in Judea and Samaria," she concluded.