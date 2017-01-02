Amona resident: We won

Amona resident Tamar Nizri says if this is the last demolition, Amona is celebrating a complete victory.

Amona resident Tamar Nizri called on the soldiers and policemen to refuse orders to expel the residents and demolish their homes.

"It's not legal, and I call on the soldiers and officers to follow the orders of their hearts and values, and to be ready to pay the price of refusing orders," Nizri told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday.

"Soldiers can be creative, there are many ways to refuse orders. It's not legal to expel your brothers, and I know the trauma will remain with the soldiers for the rest of their lives.

"We've won a huge battle, twice. We will leave here with our heads held high, and if it's the last time Jews are expelled and their homes are destroyed - we've won our battle 100%.

"Soon, we will go to Ofra's learning program. What will be then, I don't know. But I know that we want to return to Amona and rebuild. I believe the draft plan for Amona's relocation is legal and doable. I believe the Regulation Law, including the retroactive section, can be applied. So I'm optimistic.

"My mother took my littlest children to her house yesterday. Unfortunately, we lost this battle several weeks ago, but we did not give up faith. There's no doubt that we're disappointed in the current right-wing government, in Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home), Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) and Ze'ev Elkin (Likud).

"This happened under their watch, and they could have done something about it," she concluded.

The Regulation Law protects Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria from left-wing NGOs who claim they were built on private property - even if there is no claimant. If a claimant were to appear, he would be entitled to monetary compensation equal to 125% of the land's value, or to an alternative parcel of land.

Amona residents in December voted to accept an agreement with the Israeli government, but no work has yet been done on the new neighborhood promised under the agreement. As a result, Amona residents have nowhere to go.