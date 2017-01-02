'The government does to Jews what it would never do to Bedouin'

Attorney Ben-Gvir joins protest in Amona against eviction, calls for 'real resistance to this great crime'.

Right-wing activist and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir joined hundreds protesters in Amona Wednesday morning ahead of the impending evacuation of the town’s 42 families.

Ben-Gvir condemned the planned demolition, blaming not only the Supreme Court which issued the demolition orders, but nationalist MKs who he claimed “deceived” residents of Amona while claiming to work on the town’s behalf.

“This is a very sad day,” Ben-Gvir told Arutz Sheva. “[T]hey tricked and deceived the residents of Amona,” said Ben-Gvir, adding that he anticipated significant resistance against the evacuation itself.

“I hope that there will be resistance to and protest against this terrible crime, the destruction of Amona.”

Ben-Gvir said he planned to personally join in the efforts to resist the evacuation.

“I came here to protest and to raise the cry of the Jewish people. I’m saddened to see all these army units all over [Amona]. What they [the government] won’t do to the Bedouin in the Negev, they do to the saints in Amona,” said Ben-Gvir, referencing illegal Bedouin communities in southern Israel.