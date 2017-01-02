Watch: Baby chimp rescued from wild life traffickers

Tags:Environment
Related Stories
- First time ever: New Israeli city to have green-only schools
- Dying trees: Olive oil byproduct is threatening the environment
- Prince Charles says Syria war linked to climate change
- New Program to Get Israelis on Their Bikes
- Revealed: Most Polluting Factories in Israel
- 'Green' Efrat Comes Up With Another Money-Saving Idea
- Israel To Partake in 'International Cleanup Day'
- New Govt. Pollution Plan Revives 'Cash for Clunkers'
- UN Food Program Director: Can Humans Plan for Future?
- 'Extinct' Frog Appears in Israel