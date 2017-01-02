Eizenkot to return from sick leave

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot will return to his office on Wednesday following his recent cancer operation.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot will return to his office on Wednesday and reassume his duties as Chief of Staff, following a sick leave that lasted about 13 days.

Several weeks ago, Eizenkot was hospitalized in the Urology Department at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for an operation to remove a cancerous tumor in his prostate.

The Chief of Staff was operated upon by Professor Jack Baniel. The operation took several hours and was successful. Two days later he was discharged to his home.

Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Yair Golan acted as Chief of Staff during Eizenkot’s absence and was given full powers after government ministers confirmed this in a telephone vote.

Three weeks ago, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman decided to extend Eizenkot’s term by another year, so that his term will be four years in length. Liberman will bring the decision for the government’s approval later this month.

Liberman said that "Eizenkot is an appreciated Chief of Staff who is leading the army successfully and professionally. The fruitful cooperation with him will enable to continue to work to promote programs, prepare the IDF to face challenges and to strengthen the security of Israel."