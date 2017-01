According to Ketzale, Bennett will deserve all the credit for saving Amona, or all the blame for its demolition when he could have acted.

Speaking at Monday’s pro-Amona demonstration in Jerusalem, former MK Yaakov “Ketzale” Katz said that Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett can still save Amona.

According to Ketzaleh, Bennett will deserve all the credit for saving Amona, or all the blame for not saving Amona when he could have done so.

Hear Ketzale’s words (in Hebrew) in the video below.