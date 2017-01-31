'Call all your friends to come to Amona'

Amona HQ Chairman Avichai Boaron encourages gathered youth who came to support Amona, asks them to call their friends to come as well.

Amona headquarters chairman Avichai Boaron spoke this evening (Tuesday) with scores of the hundreds of young men and boys who came to Amona in the home of the Nizri family.

Boaron praised those present for coming to encourage the residents, "You guys rock, there's nothing to talk about...", adding, "Please, call all your friends."

Field Head of the struggle Zvi Sukkot said, "There will be no Gush Katif II, we will not be removed from the houses with singing and hugging. We will fight as much as we can to show that Israel is important to us.

"The Prime Minister does not want wrenching scenes here, youth being violently dragged from their homes, and he does whatever he can to prevent such images under a clearly right-wing government."

The IDF ordered residents to leave their homes in Amona within a day. Copies of the document signed by the Commander of Central Command, Gen. Roni Numa, requiring residents to leave within 48 hours were posted in the village. According to the Supreme Court's ruling the State is to evacuate Amona by February 8.

"Binyamin residents: The evacuation of Amona is expected to begin in the near future," read a message sent to Binyamin residents. "Traffic on Route 60 between Sinjil and Ma'avar Michmash are soon expected.

"As the evacuation commences only public transport, school buses, and residents of Ofra, Amona, Givat Assaf and Beit El will be allowed through upon presenting identity cards. Please take alternate routes and bring ID. Call the hotline only in an emergency."





The Supreme Court discussed this afternoon the Amona draft plan agreed to between the government and the residents. The petitioners, through the Yesh Din organization, seek to have the plan disqualified on the grounds that it is illegal. The justices are soon to issue a ruling on the petition.