Minister seeks to ascend Temple Mount

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel submits request to police to ascend Temple Mount after Knesset Ethics Committee lifts ban on MKs at site.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel submitted a request to the Israel police Tuesday night to be allowed to ascend the Temple Mount Wednesday morning.

Minister Ariel's request was submitted against the backdrop of a hearing held today by the Knesset Ethics Committee on the decision to ban MKs from the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site in Judaism.

The committee decided to lift the ban against MKs ascending the Temple Mount. However, any MK who wishes to visit the holy site must first coordinate the visit with the police.