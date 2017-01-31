PM: Ties with Mexico are stronger than any passing disagreement

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu downplayed a spat with Mexico over US President Donald Trump's proposed border wall Tuesday, saying the countries' relations were stronger than a "passing" row.

Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that Israel "will continue to have good relations" with Mexico.

"I believe our ties are stronger than any passing disagreement or misunderstanding," he added.

Mexico demanded an apology after Netanyahu tweeted last week in support of Trump's proposed wall spanning the Mexican border, saying a similar plan along Israel's southern frontier had been a success.

Netanyahu did not apologise, saying he did not comment on US-Mexico relations in the original tweet.

But he said he had a "long, fruitful, and very friendly relationship" with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin spoke with Pena Nieto on Tuesday, as the two countries sought to calm the row.

"I am sure that nobody intended to compare between the situation of Israel, and the situation of Mexico," the president's office reported Rivlin as saying.

"The ties between us are so very strong and important, and we must leave behind us any such misunderstanding," he said.

"I am sorry for any hurt caused as a result of this misunderstanding."

Pena Nieto cancelled a planned meeting with Trump over the proposed wall.