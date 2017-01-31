UN Secretary-General calls on Trump to end travel ban

UN Secretary-General says "blind measures" like travel ban from seven countries only spread fear and hate.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on President Donald Trump to lift his ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries "as soon as possible."

Guterres said Tuesday that countries have the right to avoid infiltration of terrorist organizations — but not based on discrimination related to religion, ethnicity, or a person's nationality.

Guterres warned that "blind measures, not based on solid intelligence, tend to be ineffective as they risk being bypassed by what are today sophisticated global terrorist movements."

He also said such discrimination is against "fundamental principles and values" and "triggers widespread anxiety and anger" that may spur extremist propaganda and violence.

Guterres expressed concern that refugees fleeing conflict and persecution are finding more borders closing, in violation of the protection they are entitled to under international refugee law.