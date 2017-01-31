Jerusalem strike suspended

PM speaks with Jerusalem mayor requesting he end strike. Barkat agrees to request, orders cessation of sanctions in city.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu tonight (Tuesday) phoned Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, asking him to end the strike, and inviting him to the next cabinet meeting on Sunday to help find a proper solution to Jerusalem's budget.

The mayor acceded to his request and agreed with his partners in the strike - the city administration, the Histadrut in Jerusalem, the Urban Parents Organization, and community administrations - on the termination of sanctions in order to allow the crisis to end in a positive spirit.

Mayor Barkat said, "I thank the Prime Minister who decided to take responsibility and intervene to bring the issue to the government's doorstep for a solution that will guarantee the future of Jerusalem.

"I would also like to thank the Jerusalem Affairs Minister Zeev Elkin for his involvement," said Barkat.