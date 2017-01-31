'Regulation Law means promises will finally be kept'

Minister Uri Ariel discussed tonight (Tuesday) the impending evacuation of Amona at the sixth Public Institutions Manager's conference for the religious community at the Dead Sea.

"On the way here I phoned Avichai Boaron and asked him whether to come to Amona; they told me there would be no evacuation today, and I hope beyond hope there never will be," opened Minister Ariel.

"We are sending a big 'be strong and courageous' to the heroic people of Amona," said Ariel, "People who for me embody the essence of goodness and righteousness and devotion. They would not accept a different house in a different place because of principle."

Minister Ariel noted that the evacuation is the result of the new reality, "We in the government are stuck against our will with a reality there's no escape from yet you see the light at the end of the tunnel. In praise of the people of Amona and the families in Ofra I must say: Know that the regulation law exists thanks to you. It is thanks to you and it is not just another law.

"The Regulation Law represents change. In the past, the Prime Minister's promises were not always honored after an eviction. This law shows us the government's determination to change everything that has been until now regarding settlement in Judea and Samaria," said Ariel.

The Agriculture Minister called on managers to steer religious youth toward public service: "I appeal to you, guide the youth and the next generation to public service in government offices, the Justice Ministry, the Prisons Service, the Shin Bet. The State of Israel will gain and we will all gain."