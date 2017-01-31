'I will ask Congress to help move US embassy to Jerusalem'

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein travels to Washington DC tonight to meet with Congressmen, speak on Iranian threat and US embassy.

During his visit, Edelstein will meet with his US counterpart, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Corker, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Ben Cardin.

Edelstein said: "I intend to talk with my colleagues about strengthening ties between the two countries, with an emphasis on cooperation between the Knesset and the two houses [of Congress]. I will also discuss during my meetings the Iranian threat, which still remains in place, the situation in the Middle East, and I will call on my colleagues to support and work towards the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem."