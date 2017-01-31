"State of Judea and Samaria" on Education Ministry website

Teachers accessing Education Ministry site shocked to find Judea and Samaria not part of State of Israel.

Teachers required to clock in by computer use the site, "ManabsNet", a Hebrew acronym for the Internet School Management System, open for use by all schools.

Surprisingly, when teachers register and are asked to fill out personal information such as country of birth, alongside countries like the US, England, Israel, and Yugoslavia there appears the "State of Judea and Samaria".

A teacher wishing to remain anonymous describes to Arutz Sheva his surprise that according the the Education Ministry, Judea and Samaria are not part of the State of Israel (Hebrew audio):





The Education Ministry has not yet issued a response.