'Jerusalem residents are captives in a childish battle'

Relating to the Jerusalem Municipality’s current strike, which has led to a significant halt in public education and waste management services, MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) said that Jerusalem residents were unnecessarily being held captive in a political battle.

“Jerusalem residents have been taken captive in a childish, political, and cynical battle between [Jerusalem] Mayor [Nir] Barkat and Finance Minister [Moshe] Kahlon. This situation cannot continue.”

According to Levy, the negative impact of the disagreement on Jerusalem residents is disproportionate to the nature of the disagreement itself.

“To both sides, it is clear that Jerusalem, as a capital city, struggles with many difficulties due to its character, standing, needs, and population makeup. Therefore, it is clear that Jerusalem must receive significant additional funds. So it was during [my] time in the Finance Ministry, and so it needs to be today. The argument is merely about the amount of funds and, therefore, I call on the two sides to stop the arm-twisting, meet today, and solve this crisis which is hurting Jerusalem residents directly, and the status of Jerusalem indirectly,” Levy said.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Municipality reported that Jerusalem kindergartens would not be functioning this morning, leaving working mothers scrambling to find solutions for their children, and that “city-wide services will continue to be on strike,” as the Jerusalem Municipality continues to wage battle against the Finance Ministry for withholding the “Capital Budget” to which the City says it is entitled.

The Municipality has threatened that “the failure to transfer the funds to Jerusalem will result in layoffs and the severe curtailing of municipal services provided to the citizens."

Garbage bins around the city are overflowing with trash, exacerbated by the wet weather. Yesterday, Jerusalem light rail service was halted in central Jerusalem near the outdoor market after trash was strewn across the tracks.