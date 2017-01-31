Syrian Foreign Minister calls on refugees to return to Syria

Foreign Minister of the Assad regime calls upon Syrian refugees who fled the carnage of the country’s civil war to come back to Syria.

Foreign Minister of the Syrian regime Walid Muallem is calling on Syrian refugees who fled the carnage of the country’s civil war to come back to Syria.

According to the Syria’s SANA news agency, Muallem is “renew[ing] the invitation of the government to Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries to return to their country.”

He “stressed the country was ready to receive them and grant them a dignified life”, the agency reported.

4.8 million people have fled Syria since the onset of the Civil War, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Reports have indicated that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has used chemical weapons against Syrian villages during the War.