Spielberg searching for an Israeli child

Renowned director and producer reportedly looking for an Israeli boy to star in his next movie.

Renowned director and producer Steven Spielberg is looking for an Israeli boy to star in his next big film, Channel 10 News reported Monday.

Spielberg will reportedly hold the auditions for the movie in the Jewish state, the report said, and is looking for an English-speaking boy aged 6 to 8.

The movie will deal with the story of the Jewish community in Italy, according to Channel 10’s daily entertainment magazine, The Guy Pines Show.

It will be based on the book “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara” by David Kertzer, which tells the story of a Jewish boy abducted from his home in Bologna in 1858.

The boy who will star in the movie does not need to memorize any text for the audition, reported Guy Pines. All that is needed is for the boy to have a “Jewish look” and be intelligent, sensitive and coherent.

It is unclear when Spielberg will arrive in Israel, but the report noted that he has already conducted auditions in New York, Los Angeles and London, but has yet to find the right boy for the role.