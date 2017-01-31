Nadia Matar of Women in Green calls on PM Netanyahu to take advantage of this moment in time to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The Israeli government has an historic opportunity to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, Nadia Matar of the Women in Green organization said on Monday.

She spoke to Arutz Sheva during a protest in Jerusalem against the demolition of Amona. Prior the protest, a march was held from the Israel Museum to the Botanical Garden. Heading the marchers were mayors from Judea and Samaria, and the residents of Amona.

“There is a window of opportunity in which Israel can finally correct the historical mistake we made 50 years ago, when we won the 1967 war and didn’t apply Israeli sovereignty,” said Matar.

“For 50 years, those lands that are ours, our God-given Biblical heartland, were put under question mark because Israel never applied sovereignty. That’s why the world started calling us ‘occupiers’. Now that we have a friendly president in the United States, when the Palestinian Authority is completely breaking down, when we are celebrating 50 years since the victory and the renewal of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, when Europe is waking up – everything in the world is changing. Now, Prime Minister Netanyahu, is the time for you to forget about the two-state solution and do what the majority of the Jewish people want you to do: The application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria,” she added.