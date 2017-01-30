Obama criticizes Trump's executive order

Former US president Barack Obama criticized Monday the Executive Order issued by Donald Trump which bans entry of citizens from seven Islamic countries into the US.

Obama said that he supports the demonstrations which have broken out around the country against the presidential order. In an announcement published by his office he said that he is opposed to discrimination based on religion and added that "American values are in danger."

In the past few days demonstrations have taken place around the US against the Executive Order which bans entry to the US for Syrian, Somalian, Sudanese, Libyan, Yemenite, Iranian and Iraqi citizens until vetting procedures can be set up.

Trump apparently is unfazed by the criticism against him. He tweeted over two consecutive tweets that "Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of [Senate Minority leader] Senator Schumer.[Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [John] Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems.MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"

Schumer had termed the executive order "mean-spirited and un-American" and appeared to cry as he spoke, but Trump dismissed this as "fake tears,", adding that "there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign.Study the world!"