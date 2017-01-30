Regulation Law to be voted upon next week

Knesset debate on Regulation Law to begin tomorrow evening. Vote to take place next week.

The Knesset House Committee, chaired by MK Yoav Kisch (Likud), announced the procedures for the discussion of the Regulation Law for its second and third readings.

Coalition Chairman David Bitan decided that the open discussion and debate on the Regulation Law will begin tomorrow at 5:00 PM with a presentation on behalf of the Joint Committee, and that MKs could express their reservations about the bill until 9:00 AM the next day.

The discussion will resume at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, and will again continue until 9:00 AM on Thursday.

The discussion of the bill will continue until 9:30 PM next Monday. The House Committee decided that the vote on the bill will take place no earlier than 10:30 PM next Monday.

The opposition demanded that the discussion of the bill last no less than 38 days, a demand which Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon called unreasonable.

Yinon also criticized the oppositions unwillingness to compromise on the issue.

Committee Chairman Yoav Kisch said that it is important that the opposition be allowed to raise its objections to the bill, especially one as controversial as the Regulation Law, but stated that the opposition's demand was absurd.