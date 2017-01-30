Trump and Netanyahu to meet in two weeks

The White House announced Monday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Donald Trump on February 15.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the meeting during a press briefing Monday afternoon.

"Our relationship with the only democracy in the Middle East is crucial to the security of both our nations, and the president looks forward to discussing continued strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation with the prime minister," Spicer told reporters.

The Prime Minister said Monday that the Iranian nuclear threat would be high on the agenda during his meeting with President Trump, following reports that Iran test-fired a medium range ballistic missile in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.