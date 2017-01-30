Police wiretapping doubles over last decade

Police wiretapping on citizens doubled over the last decade according to official report.

The police carried out 2,279 wiretappings on citizens over various offences over the course of 2016, according to data from an official report published Monday on Channel 2.

According to the report, this was double the number of wiretappings performed by police in 2006. All cases of eavesdropping were carried out with court authorization.

The report stated that drug offences were the main offences in which police used bugging devices, followed by possession and use of weapons, armed robbery, white collar crime and murder. Buggings were also used to track car thieves and blackmailers.

It also became clear that not only police use this tool. All the interrogative bodies use court-authorized eavesdropping devices, including the Internal Investigations department, the army police, the Tax Authority and the Securities Exchange.