Israeli org offers free calls to those affected by travel ban

Israeli mobile company Viber announced Monday that it would indefinitely waive the fees for calls to landlines or mobile numbers between the US and the seven countries affected by US President Donald Trump's travel ban for those affected by the ban.

The Viber app is free for calls between other Viber users, but calling landlines or mobile users without the app ordinarily entails a fee. The fees for all calls would be waived in the countries affected by the President's ban.

While Viber did not condemn the travel ban, it posted a message of support on its website.

"In light of recent events in the United States, we are now offering free calls to any landline or mobile number between the United States and Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen so that those affected will now have one less barrier to cross when trying to reach their loved ones." the company posted.

Viber announced on its Twitter account that: "We connect people - no matter where they’re from. Calls to any landline or mobile between the US and Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen are now free."