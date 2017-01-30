Eichler: Regulation Law should be extended to kibbutzim

MK Yisrael Eichler(UTJ) maintained that Regulation Law could also prevent Arabs demanding land from kibbutzim situated on Arab lands.

The subcommittee discussion on the Regulation Law was the scene of a debate between MK Michal Rozin (Meretz) and MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ).

Rozin was angry that the haredi MKs intended to support the Regulation Law. She asked MK Eichler: "How is it you are not ashamed to support legalized theft in the Regulation Law?"

Eichler responded "I am honestly demanding that the Regulation Law should not only apply to Judea and Samaria but also to the 400 kibbutzim and towns which are situated on Arab land."

He added that "The moment the Arabs demand these lands back and claim they are stolen, the Regulation Law will apply to these lands. The law is extremely egalitarian."

On Tuesday the committee will hear the revised versions of opposition objections to the law.