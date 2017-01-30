Liberman: Supreme Court will "100% certainly" disqualify law

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said his party would support Regulation Law but he is "100% certain" that Supreme Court will disqualify it



Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman referred in a Yisrael Beitenu faction meeting to the Regulation Law which will be submitted to the Knesset for a vote Monday evening and stated that it would in all likelihood be disqualified by the Supreme Court.

"We will support this law but one doesn't have to be a genius to understand why the Attorney-General opposes it. This means that he cannot defend it in the Supreme Court and it is unconstitutional. It will 100% certainly be disqualified. That's the difference between declarations and actions," said Liberman.

Earlier today the joint subcommittee for Law, Constitution and Justice and for Defense and Foreign Affairs rejected all the objections which the opposition had submitted to the Regulation Law. The opposition has submitted a request to revise all the objections and they must therefore be voted upon over the course of the day

The Regulation Law would protect communities over the Green Line from ex post facto claims of ownership on their land by absentee landlords.

While towns inside the Green Line already enjoy such protection, many in Judea and Samaria do not, leaving them vulnerable to claimants demanding their demolition, even decades after their establishment with government aid and even if no alleged owner sues to regain the property.

The law states that if claims of ownership are verified, the rights on the property will be transferred to the supervisor of government properties in Judea and Samaria.

No more demolition procedures will be adopted against buildings in Judean and Samarian communities except those for which a ruling has already been issued by the courts requiring their demolition. It is also proposed that verified owners claiming property rights should be compensated at 125% of the value of the real estate or should receive alternative lands in return.

Moreover all enforcement procedures and injunctions regarding existing communities included in the law will be postponed for a year. During that year, if the authorities conclude that the construction was conducted in good faith and with state permission- the directives of the law will apply to it, but this does not include those on which a ruling has been issued already.

The Justice Minister may add- with the agreement of the Constitution Committee- other communities to the existing ones in the law and the same regulations will apply to them.