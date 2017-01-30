Coming soon: Mixed-gender IDF boot camp

The IDF is planning to establish a joint male/female basic training and maneuvers base for combat training.

Brig. Gen. Eran Shani, Director of IDF Planning and Human Resources, made the revelation at a Knesset meeting on the integration of women into combat roles. The base to be set up will be used for basic and more advanced stages of training, and will serve male and female soldiers together.

A number of months ago a storm erupted over the IDF decision to examine extensive integration of women into combat units, including infantry.

Brig. Gen. Avigdor Kahalani was at the time interviewed by Kalman Libskind on Galei Yisrael radio and said that "the role of a woman is to be a mother and have children." Kahalani also said during the interview: "There is no reason in the world to take women to drive tanks or storm the battlefield with a knife between her teeth."

Chief of Staff Gad Eizenkot criticized the comments at a meeting with high school students: "Kahalani is a hero in Israel and he was my commander. But if this statement was truly said it is unworthy and does not characterize the IDF."

The Chief of Staff argued then that opening combat professions to women will not be at the expense of religious soldiers. "The outcry was unnecessary at the time and was not right. It does not add anything," said Eizenkot.