Yeshiva dean: Adopt Levy Report, implement Regulation Law

Beit El Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Zalman Melamed spoke on Monday about the demonstration in Jerusalem, and called on the Israeli government to adopt the Levy Report and advance the Regulation Law.

The Regulation Law protects buildings which were built on ownerless land or with government assistance from leftist NGOs which find or forge property deeds showing the property as belonging to local Arabs. Most often, these Arabs do not know they have any property, and since taxes were not paid on the land for several decades, the property now belongs to the State anyways.

Under the Regulation Law, a person claiming title to land which has been used for buildings will be able to choose monetary compensation of 125% of the land's value, or to receive a different parcel of land instead. Foreign-funded NGOs will no longer be able to "represent" owners without their knowledge and to the detriment of the State.

"I, too, identify with the protest being held opposite the Knesset," Rabbi Melamed told Arutz Sheva. "I will say it again: The Supreme Court's decision to destroy Amona is not in accordance with the Torah or human morals, and there is nothing just or justified about it.

"It is an estranged, condescending, cold, and unfeeling decision, and those who made it will one day need to justify their actions to G-d.

"Yes, we must listen to the Supreme Court, but the Israeli government has the right to make laws which cancel the Supreme Court's decision. The government must pass the Regulation Law, and include in it both Amona an Ofra.

"We insist the government immediately fix the corruption and save the Supreme Court from its own mistake. We also insist the government adopt the Levy Report in its entirety, erase the draconian 'inappropriate use' orders, and change Israeli policies.

"I turn to Education Minister Naftali Bennett: The Prime Minister is busy with personal issues, and will undoubtedly appreciate the help you will give him if you take the initiative and lead the new process firmly and with strength, for the good of the entire nation and for the good of the State of Israel."