'Erasing an entire town will not pass quietly'

Hundreds participated Monday morning in a Jerusalem protest against the demolition of Amona, scheduled for no later than next Wednesday.

A march was held from the Israel Museum to the Botanical Garden prior to the demonstration. Heading the marchers were mayors from Judea and Samaria, and the residents of Amona.

Participants included Rabbi Haim Druckman, Rabbi Eli Sadan, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Zalman Melamed, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, Nobel Laureate Professor Israel Aumann, Professor Aryeh Eldad, Yesha Council Chairman and Binyamin Regional Council head Avi Roeh, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, Acting Chairman of Gush Etzion Regional Council Moshe Seville, Mayor of Mount Hevron Yochai Damari, Mayor of Kiryat Arba-Hevron Malachi Levinger, Beit El Council head Shai Alon, and Mayor of Beit Aryeh Avi Naim.

The protest's joint headquarters issued a statement: "The regulation law appearing before the Knesset today is the result of the persistent and just struggle of Amona's residents - we will not allow the government to abandon them to their fate and leave them outside the law. We are here today to say loud and clear: Bold leadership is required. Leadership with red lines. Erasing a 20-year-old community is a red line, and it won't pass quietly. We are all with Amona's residents in their struggle."

The regulation law is expected to come to the Knesset floor for a vote this afternoon, but it does not include the clause that applies the law to judgments that have already been decided by the courts. Therefore, Amona and the nine houses in Ofra are slated to be evacuated in coming days.

The agreed upon plans for Amona's relocation are at a standstill due to a court staying order for investigation after a leftist NGO claimed the alternate lands are owned by Arabs. The houses for the Ofra residents are not completed and the families requested a postponement from the courts.