The Israeli psychic & the CIA

Related Stories
- Watch: International Holocaust Memorial Day in Auschwitz
- Israel and Mexico's relations following PM's tweet
- Sharks swimming off Israeli coast attract enthusiasts
- Israel to fund more research of medical marijuana
- Israeli ministers demand report on 2014 Gaza conflict
- Obama's last-day gift to the Palestinian Authority
- Hamas leader Haniyeh visits Egypt in a bid to improve ties
- Senate approves Mike Pompeo as CIA head
- Are Arab leaders threatening President Trump and Israel?