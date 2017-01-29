Ivanka Trump, Kushner host Trump cabinet members for Shabbat

JTA - Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump hosted several members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet for a Shabbat dinner this past Friday.

The London-based Daily Mail published photos of food and caterers, flowers and a makeup artist arriving at the Kushner’s new home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC. Local Chabad rabbi Levi Shemtov also was photographed outside of their house on Friday afternoon.

Photos showed Secret Service agents inspecting boxes of food as well as floral arrangements, and the delivery men who brought them, as they arrived at the couples’ home.

Photos taken clandestinely by the Daily Mail also showed guests arriving including: Department of Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross and his wife Hilary Geary Ross; Trump Strategic Communications Director Hope Hicks; Ivanka Trump’s unofficial adviser Dina Habib Powell also joined the celebration; former president of Goldman Sachs and top economic policy adviser Gary Cohn; and Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin and his partner Louise Linton.

The gathering is the first indication of how the Kushner-Trump power couple will combine their White House roles with the demands of Shabbat.

Ivanka Trump converted to Orthodox Judaism before her marriage to Jared Kushner in 2009.

The couple reportedly was given rabbinic permission, for security reasons - which override Shabbat in Jewish law - to ride in a car to and home from inaugural events that took place on Friday night after the start of Shabbat.