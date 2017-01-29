Youth indicted for series of sexual assaults in Bnei Brak

One of victims was targeted on her way to her grandmother's house. Second victim saved by relative who passed attack site by chance.

Charges were filed Sunday morning in a Tel Aviv district youth court against a resident of Jerusalem for a series of alleged sexual assaults against two under-age girls in the city of Bnei Brak.

The 17-year old suspect has been indicted on two counts of sexual assault against children under the age of 16. Both of the victims were 12 years old at the time of the alleged attacks.

According to the indictment, the attacks occurred five months apart, in February and July of 2016.

Authorities say the two attacks were similar both in terms of execution and the suspect’s choice of victims.

In both cases, the suspect had no prior relationship with the victims, carried out his attacks in the afternoon, and at first approached his victims asking for directions to the nearest restroom.

In February, the victim was making her way from her home to her grandmother’s residence, also in Bnei Brak. After she entered her grandmother’s apartment building, the suspect reportedly asked her for assistance in locating a restroom.

When she gave him directions, the suspect pressed her to show him the way. He then took the girl to a secluded area nearby, where he sexually assaulted her.

Five months later, the suspect approached another 12-year old girl in Bnei Brak as she walked down the street. After asking her where the nearest restroom was located, the suspect attempted to assault her on the street, but fearing intervention by passersby, stopped. He then led her away to a nearby storage area, where he again assaulted her.

By chance, the victim spotted her aunt passing by on an adjoining street. The victim called out for help, and the attacker fled. The girl’s aunt pursued the suspect, who was later captured by police and arrested.