Arrested Arab flees hospital

A 32-year-old Arab male resident of Kfar Damon who was brought by IDF soldiers to Haemek Hospital in Afula for medical tests has disappeared from the hospital.

The incident is currently being investigated, and a large number of police officers are searching the hospital campus and the area around it for the suspect.

The suspect is tall and thin, and was last seen wearing a black coat with a black hat and pants.

Anyone who has seen the suspect or has any information on him is asked to call the police hotline at 100 or to call the Haemek Police Station at 04-652-4401.