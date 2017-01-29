France, Germany, criticize Trump ban

French and German foreign ministers met on Saturday to discuss US President Donald Trump's temporary ban on nationals from seven countries entering the US.

The ban affects citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, and is in effect for an extendable initial period of 90 days.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, "We have signed international obligations, so welcoming refugees fleeing war and oppression forms part of our duties. There are many other issues that worry us. That is why Sigmar and I also discussed what we are going to do. When our colleague, [Rex] Tillerson, is officially appointed, we will both contact him."

Newly-appointed German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said, "Love thy neighbor is part of this tradition, the act of helping others. This unites us, we Westerners. And I think that this remains a common foundation that we share with the United States, one we aim to promote."

The International Rescue Committee said, "The agency is calling President Donald Trump's suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program a 'harmful and hasty' decision. America must remain true to its core values. America must remain a beacon of hope."

French President François Hollande said, "We should engage in discussions that sometimes should be very firm ... When he rejects the arrival of refugees, while Europe has done its duty, we should respond to him."

Meanwhile, Trump has said the new ban is working out "very well."

"It’s not a Muslim ban. It’s working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over. We’re going to have a very, very strict ban and we’re going to have extreme vetting which we should have had in this country for many years," Trump said.

On Saturday, a federal judge ruled government officials had no right to detain those who landed in the US holding valid visas. However, the ruling will only affect those who were in transit when the ban was imposed, and will not affect the rest of Trump's executive order.

The entire text of the executive order can be read here. Although most media coverage refers to a ban on Muslim refugees, the executive order makes no explicit mention of Islam. I does, however state that "In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles. The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation."