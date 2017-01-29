Regev wins mock Likud primaries

Culture and Sport Minister comes in first in mock primaries held during the "Likudiada".

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev came in first place in mock primaries held during the "Likudiada", a convention of members of the Likud party which was held over the weekend in the resort city of Eilat.

After Regev, the next nine on the list are as follows: Gila Gamliel, Miki Zohar, Ofir Akunis, Yuli Edelstein, Gilad Erdan, Yoav Kisch, David Bitan, Avi Dichter, and Amir Ohana.

The next ten on the list are as follows: Yariv Levin, Yisrael Katz, Tzachi Hanegbi, Oren Hazan, Nava Boker, Sharren Haskel, David Amsalem, Yuval Steinitz, Nurit Koren and Jackie Levy.

Likud members were also asked who they thought Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should reserve a spot for on the Likud list in the next election. Taking the top spot in that category was former Shas leader Eli Yishai. He was followed by Channel 10’s Arab affairs analyst Tzvi Yehezkeli, though Yehezkeli has never indicated that he plans to enter politics.

Netanyahu’s son, Yair, was ranked in second place among candidates for a reserved spot for young members of the Likud on the list, and was ranked in 35th place on the national list overall.

The organizers of the Likudiada said, "Once again this year we won the trust of the participants of the Likudiada, who stood in line to vote for long hours in order to exercise their democratic right, which is a key part of the Likud movement. We urge everyone to take the results in the spirit of sportsmanship and as results that reflect trends. The event and the family-like atmosphere in the Likud are the most important. We thank all those who voted and also thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife for the greeting they sent to participants on Friday.”