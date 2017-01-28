Trump: ISIS are 'sneaky, dirty rats,' Madonna is 'disgusting'

Trump speaks about use of waterboarding in interrogations, ISIS, and Madonna's threats to 'blow up White House.'

In an interview on Thursday with Fox News, US President Donald Trump said, "We have evil that lurks around the corner, without the uniforms. Ours is harder. Because the people that we're going against, they don't wear uniforms. They're sneaky, dirty rats, and they blow people up in a shopping center, and they blow people up in a church. These are bad people...

"When you’re fighting Germany and they had their uniforms and you’re fighting Japan and they had their uniforms and they had their flags on the plane and the whole thing — we are fighting sneaky rats right now.

"We are fighting sneaky rats right now, that are sick and demented. And we're going to win.

"Waterboarding used to be used, because they said it really wasn't torture, it was the one step slightly below torture... Waterboarding is...I'm sure it's not pleasant, but waterboarding is just short of torture.

"I spoke with people the other day, who are in this world that we're talking about...General Mattis said that he doesn’t intend to use it. I’m with him all the way. Do I believe it works? Yes I do.

"And I watch these people on television, 'Oh, Donald Trump's in favor of torture.' Look. The people that knocked down the World Trade Center, we have people who go into clubs...and machine-gun everybody down. And then...we're not allowed to waterboard? It seems so foolish and so naive, that this is what we have to put up with.

"So, I'm not into it. I will tell you though, it works."

Regarding Madonna, Trump said, "Honestly, she's disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly, I think she hurt that whole cause. I heard a couple of others, but I thought she was in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."