Boy played dead and survived

Ten-year-old Natan, who was stabbed but managed to escape from the multiple murder on Saturday, told interrogators he escaped further wounds by pretending to be dead. Later, he managed to escape the scene by climbing out the window.

After walking a few hundred meters, Natan was spotted by neighbors who called Magen David Adom and the Israel Police.

Channel 2 reported that Natan visited the Selah family's home together on Saturday afternoon with his 11-year-old brother Nachman.

Natan's father said, "I met one of the MDA volunteers, I told him I'm the father of one of the children who was there. He said, 'Your son is Natan?' I said, 'Yes.' He said, 'Don't worry, he's lightly wounded. He's conscious, and he's been evacuated by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.' I knew I had another son at the scene, so I went home to see if he'd made it home.

"I met a policeman, who told me he couldn't tell me anything. I saw how serious his face was and I said, 'Just let me see him.' And he said he can't. So I understood he was no longer alive."

Israel Police arrested on Saturday a man suspected of killing his wife, two children, and his young neighbor Nachman Atias.