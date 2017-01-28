Refugees detained at US airports after Trump's order

Arab passengers who boarded planes prior to Trump's new ban unpleasantly surprised upon landing in US.

According to Fox News, refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries are being turned away at foreign airports. Those who make it all the way to the United States are detained upon landing.

Among those detained at JFK were two Iraqi men who landed on Friday night.

The ACLU and other refugee activist groups decided to file a federal lawsuit suing President Trump and the federal government for unconstitutionally detaining the two Iraqi men.

One of the men, who was granted a special immigrant visa for his work as an interpreter, an engineer, and a contractor from 2003-2013 on behalf of the US military, has been released from JFK. The other is still being detained.

Congressman Jerrold Nadler said there could be at least ten others held at JFK.

"We were told that they're being held even though they had valid visas...because of the President's executive order... They're waiting for guidance from Washington," Nadler said.

US President Donald Trump on Friday banned all persons from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US. The ban is effective for an initial and extendable period of 90 days, and suspends the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days.