Lapid: The Cabinet functions like a press conference

Participating in a cultural event in Givat Shmuel, Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid said on Saturday, "Today the Cabinet is...unreliable and irresponsible, there are...leaks and the members are always trying to look good. We don't have a functional Cabinet today... It's irresponsibility on a national level."

"We need a different leadership. There needs to be national responsibility when you're talking about Israel's security... The Cabinet functions like a live press conference, not like a security cabinet.

"Israel convinced the entire world to observe Holocaust Memorial Day, but then Israel's leading party holds a Likudiada on the same day? Where is the shame? If Menachem Begin was still alive, he would never have allowed this to happen."

In Israel, Holocaust Day is observed with great solemnity after Passover and most Israelis are not aware of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"The government needs to decide if it wants to file an indictment, and the Attorney General needs to decide if he is going to file an indictment. There are police and there is an Attorney General, and they need to investigate and come to conclusions. I'm not willing to be judge, jury, and executioner.

"The worst part is that we've assumed the social contracts have been completely violated, and everyone is corrupt... That's not true. We're not like that. Most people aren't like that and I'm not willing for people to blame every public figure."

Lapid also said no one can properly deal with "Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the economy" when an indictment may be filed against them. Lapid has announced his intentions of running for the office of Prime Minister and would like to hold early elections as his rating in polls is at a high.