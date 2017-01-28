Netanyahu: Trump is right, it's an excellent idea

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to US President Donald Trump's initiative to build a wall between Mexico and the US by saying: "The wall I built all along Israel's southern border stopped the illegal immigration from that direction. Good luck, it's a great idea."

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "It's not just politics, and yet it is good for the heart of the nation... All you have to do is ask Israel. They were having a total disaster coming across, and they had a wall. it's 99.9% stoppage.

"A proper wall...I'm talking about a real wall...and even that, of course, you'll have people violate it, but we'll have people waiting for them when they do."

On Wednesday, Trump ordered construction to start on a US-Mexico wall intended to stem illegal immigration. After Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto refused to pay for the wall's construction, Trump announced his plan to pay for it by imposing a 20% tax on Mexican goods.

The US Office of Trade reported Mexico's exports to the US in 2015 were valued at $316.4 billion.