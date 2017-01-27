Netanyahu: I intend to lead Israel for years to come

Netanyahu thanks Likud activists for their support in the wake of "campaign to pressure law enforcement agencies to indict me".

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed on Friday that he would continue to lead Israel for many years.

Israeli police earlier questioned Netanyahu at his Jerusalem residence in a third round of questioning over corruption suspicions.

Kol Yisrael radio said he was questioned for about four hours and was expected to be interviewed for a fourth time "in the middle of next week."

According to the report, Friday’s questioning had been expected to focus on suspicions that Netanyahu tried to strike a deal with Noni Mozes, publisher of the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, which would have seen Netanyahu receive positive coverage in return for helping curb Yediot’s competitor, Israel Hayom.

The questioning also dealt with allegations that Netanyahu received boxes of expensive cigars and pink champagne from Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

In a letter to participants in a conference of Likud members in Eilat, dubbed the “Likudiada”, Netanyahu thanked the participants for their support “in the wake of the campaign of incessant pressure from some parties seeking to influence the law enforcement agencies and the Attorney General to file an indictment against me.”

“The answer to these elements is clear: In a democracy, an elected government is replaced at the polls, and not in a well-timed campaign aimed at pressuring the law enforcement agencies and the Attorney General,” wrote Netanyahu.

“We can be proud of the fact that the Likud movement has over the years supported its leaders and stands behind them, contrary to what happens in other parties. You, like most of the Israeli public, do not buy this attack against me. I feel the depth of the support for me, and the support for the path of the Likud party, wherever I go as well as on social networks.

“Thanks to this support - and with God's help - I intend to continue to lead the Likud party and the State of Israel for years to come," the Prime Minister wrote.

