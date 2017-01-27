Where is G-d? Everywhere

G-d really does exist. Listen to Judy Simon and Rabbi Lazer Brody gives you a proof.

Judy Simon

Rabbi Lazer Brody
Rabbi Lazer Brody
Yoni Kempinski
King Pharaoh couldn't see G-d's hand in the miraculous plagues. Can YOU see His miracles in YOUR everyday life?

Plus: Rabbi Lazer Brody proves that G-d exists.



Tags:mikdash kids


