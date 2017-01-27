

Where is G-d? Everywhere G-d really does exist. Listen to Judy Simon and Rabbi Lazer Brody gives you a proof. Contact Editor Judy Simon,

Yoni Kempinski Rabbi Lazer Brody King Pharaoh couldn't see G-d's hand in the miraculous plagues. Can YOU see His miracles in YOUR everyday life? Plus: Rabbi Lazer Brody proves that G-d exists.



