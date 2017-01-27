King Pharaoh couldn't see G-d's hand in the miraculous plagues. Can YOU see His miracles in YOUR everyday life?
Plus: Rabbi Lazer Brody proves that G-d exists.
Loading....
Click here to download the podcast
Tags:mikdash kids
|
Where is G-d? Everywhere
G-d really does exist. Listen to Judy Simon and Rabbi Lazer Brody gives you a proof.
Contact Editor
Judy Simon, 27/01/17 16:35
Rabbi Lazer Brody
Yoni Kempinski
King Pharaoh couldn't see G-d's hand in the miraculous plagues. Can YOU see His miracles in YOUR everyday life?
Plus: Rabbi Lazer Brody proves that G-d exists.
Loading....
Click here to download the podcast
Tags:mikdash kids
Related Stories