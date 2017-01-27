Rebbetzin Tap: Choosing Torah over Fame

Allison Josephs interviews Kerry Bar Kohn about the journey that lead to "Rebbetzin Tap"

Rebbetzin Tap is known by girls over the world as a Jewish woman who is proud of who she is and who enjoys her role in life.

Kerry Bar Kohn uses song, dance and a positive attitude to teach Jewish concepts and values.

It wasn't always that way. As a child, Kerry starred in the musical "Annie" and went on to study at the famous "School for the Arts" in NYC.

Recognizing that all that glitters is not gold, Kerry gave up a promising career in performance in her search for values.

She found what she was looking for in Israel. After studying in a woman's seminary,

she married and got her certification as a chiropractic doctor,

Kerry returned to the footlights, starring in three different musical productions, and teaching tap dancing to girls of all ages.

Now, as Rebbetzin Tap, together with her husband David, Kerry has put out two DVDs which are full of energy and full of fun.