

How to make a great food platter? Naomi Nachman presents the weekly culinary innovations and also offers original recipes. Contact Editor Naomi Nachman,

Naomi Nachman Table for Two Naomi Nachman interviews Daniella Silver, author of "The Silver Platter - Simple Elegance," Chaia Frishman of "Fruit Platters and More" and Yerucham State, chocolatier for "Excellence Chocolate."



Loading....





















